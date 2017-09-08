World
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Finland's Lutheran pastors petition government over deported Christian converts

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

More than 400 Lutheran pastors in Finland have signed a petition expressing concern over the government deporting immigrants who have converted to Christianity.

The church leaders are asking ministers to consult with clergy before expelling asylum seekers who have changed religion during their time in Finland, according to yle news.

Finland's pastors say hundreds have converted to Christianity since arriving in the countryReuters

The pastors estimate hundreds of people have converted to Christianity since arriving in the country and could face persecution, torture or death if returned to their country of origin.

One claimant, Golamir Hossaini, said: 'I haven't been in contact with my family in Afghanistan for a very long time. If they find out I've converted, it would mean trouble for me.'

Jouni Lehikoinen, pastor at St Michael's parish in Turku, said: 'The parishes have real expertise with people who have converted to Christianity from Islam or another religion.'

He pointed out authorities only carry out one interview when determining an applicant's religion and asked ministers to involve the pastor when they did so.

But he stressed the church did not convert people simply in order to help their asylum applications.

'We make it clear to asylum seekers who want to convert that furthering their application is not a reason to become a Christian,' Lehikoinen said.

Finnish evangelical parishes have begun specialist confirmation classes to cope with the high numbers of former Muslims converting to Christianity, previous reports claim.

At the Tainionkoski parish centre in Imatra, Eastern Finland, more than 20 young men are enrolled for the class with many citing a dissatisfaction or disillusionment with Islam as the reason behind their conversion.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY