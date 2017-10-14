Feeling so useless after everything you've done? Here's one for you

Pixabay

Dear reader, have you ever felt so useless after all the things that you've done? Like there's no hope for you to be forgiven?

If you have, I have something to share to you. Read on.

A letter to the guilty

Friend, many of us struggle with the guilt of our sins on a daily basis.

There are those who can't find peace, fearing their mistakes will haunt them. There are those who try so hard to "atone" for their sins, but can't seem to do so. There are those who can't sleep well at night because they can't fight against the condemnation that they feel.

They all feel guilty. And they all feel like they can't be forgiven. Worse, they feel hopeless, thinking that they can never change and become a different person.

"I've tried so hard to change," they say, "but I just can't seem to stop sinning."

"I feel useless and worthless."

This is a sad and heartbreaking thing to hear. My friend, if you're that person, I want to encourage you: You're not.

God knows – and loves

Friend, God knows all about human life. He created humans. He has been watching all of us, even before we were born. He knows how helpless and hopeless we are without Him.

And He never left.

Since the beginning of human history in Genesis, God has been extending His love and patience for humanity. The Bible records all of it, from the time of the fall.

The Bible tells us that God knew man so much. In fact, God knows us more than we know ourselves: He knows the inner longings of our hearts even when we don't understand ourselves. He knows how many strands of hair we have in our body. He knows the words we will say before we ever say them.

Yes, He knows us so well.

"Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them." (Psalm 139:16)

Have we ever stopped to think, "how could God love me even when He knows me? How could a holy God love a sinner like me?"

Truth is, my friend, He's so loving that He reached out to you while you were in sin so that He could save you from it:

"For when we were still without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. For scarcely for a righteous man will one die; yet perhaps for a good man someone would even dare to die. But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:6-8)

You're worth more than what you think

Friend, here's the truth: you're worth more than what you are doing and what you can do.

God knew how sinful you are, yet He sent His one and only Son to die for you. And why did Christ Jesus die for you? For you to be forgiven, saved from sin, and reconciled to God – Him as your Father, and you as His child.

This simply means that because of what Christ did, your sins can be forgiven. No more trying to win God's love because He already loves you. No more running away. Just live a life responding to His love.

This simply means that because of what Christ did, you can now stop sinning. You are not a slave to sin anymore. You should now live a life pleasing to God.

This simply means that because of what Christ did, you don't have to try to atone for your sins. Just simply stop doing them and live a Godly life.

This simply means that because of what Christ did, your worth is far more than your money or possessions. Your worth is found in His love.

This simply means that because of what Christ did, you can be a child of God. Be obedient to Him in love.

Friend, it all begins with Christ. Believe in His finished work. Repent of your sin. Put your faith in Him alone. He loves you so much, and that's how much you're worth.