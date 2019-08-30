Feeding of the 5,000 comes to Portsmouth

A Portsmouth church will be handing out 5,000 fish rolls to members of the public in a bid to get people thinking about one of Jesus' most famous miracles.

St Jude's Church in Southsea has teamed up with other local churches for the major giveaway as part of a free family fun day on September 7.

Twelve volunteers will be dressed up on the day as 'disciples' to give away the free bread rolls filled with freshly battered fish as part of the community festival taking place on nearby Castle Field.

The venue is at the heart of a busy tourist hotspot on Portsmouth's historic waterfront, close to Southsea Castle, the aquarium and D-Day Story museum.

The festival will combine live music, talks, interviews, a children's zone, games and a refreshment tent. Other free giveaways on the day will include knitted fish for the kids and copies of Mark's gospel.

The churches are hoping that passersby will be inspired to think about the miracles that Jesus performed and whether He could transform their lives too.

Indie singer songwriter Jessie Dipper and the Bean Baker Band will be providing live music on the day. In the evening, a youth event for 10- to 18-year-olds will feature music from rapper Hiddenman as well as pillow jousting, a bungee run, rodeo bull, sumo suits and food stalls.

St Jude's is working with St Simon's Church, St Margaret's Church, the Vineyard Church, the Methodists and Kings Church in Southsee, who together are providing 120 volunteers to man the event on the day.

The Rev Neil Smart, associate vicar at St Jude's Church, Southsea, said: "We want to put Jesus back at the centre of the life of our city by showing that he still does miracles among us today."