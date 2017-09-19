Eminem new album 2017 news: Rap god collaborates with Dr. Dre for 'Bodied' soundtrack

U.S. rapper Eminem performs during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix After Race closing concert at the du Arena on Yas Island November 4, 2012. Reuters/Jumana ElHeloueh

Music enthusiasts waiting for the highly anticipated 2017 Eminem album will be excited to know that the rapper is reportedly collaborating with Dr. Dre. The two icons are teaming up to make new tracks to a rap battle satire film, "Bodied," that recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, directed by Joseph Khan, the man behind Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, did not feature new music from Eminem or Dr. Dre during the screening at the TIFF on Sept. 7. According to The Hollywood Reporter the rapper will lending several songs to the soundtrack of "Bodied."

Apart from being a producer of the film, the Detroit pride is also working with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on putting together the soundtrack. It was also noted that he would be collaborating with Dr. Dre for a couple of songs.

While it is still unconfirmed whether Dr. Dre and Eminem will work on some tracks, the film received criticism at the festival because of the liberal use of the N-word. Speaking about the controversy, director Khan said, "It seemed like the dialogue that was happening was so radically different than battle rap."

He further explained, "In battle rap, people would say the meanest, craziest, most racist things, and then they would get a beer together, and they would be friends. I wanted to explore that in a movie." Khan reiterated that the battle rap world is an "underground message for free speech." However, "Bodied" doesn't necessarily take the side of it because there's still a question that comes with it: "Is there a limit to it?"

Meanwhile, "The Defiant Ones" director Allan Hughes, apparently, hinted in an interview with Uproxx about the much-awaited new Eminem album. He revealed, "People don't know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he's in there recording songs every day...Right now he's producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem's latest album...But I hear what you're saying. It's the truth."

His comments might suggest that the rapper's new record is almost done and under deadline. If ever the duo's collaboration is true, this will not be the first time they've joined forces. Both of them worked together on masterpieces like "The Marshall Mathers LP" and "The Eminem Show." This alliance is considered one of the most prolific partnerships in the history of hip-hop. Hopefully, they would create another great hit in the future.