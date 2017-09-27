Duggar family news: shots fired to Josh at Facebook

Josh Duggar speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014. Reuters/Brian Frank

Even after his child molestation and cheating scandals blew up back in 2015, American TV and political activist Josh Duggar is still taking shots from social media fans and followers.

Reports of Josh and Anna Duggar's fifth child, named Mason, surfaced last week. The family's different social media accounts were flooded instantly with congratulatory greetings, well wishes and heartfelt prayers — directed mostly to the mother and the new-born child.

The Duggar family, as seen from the reality TV show, has been projecting this image of them being a big family that centers on wholesomeness, simplicity, virtue and love. This image was shattered when Josh admitted that he molested his sisters when he was a teenager, and that he cheated on his wife.

While Josh agreed to go to rehab, it was an institution of his own choosing which would yield little to no effect at all. During his court trials, Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, played a big part in keeping their child from prosecution.

Many fans and followers of the well-known family allege that there was no genuine effort to make Josh feel that he was being punished for his unlawful actions.

After the news of Mason finally being born, detractors went straight to the Duggar's official Facebook page saying that there is a very high possibility that Josh will be repeating his offenses.

One user posted, "At least it's a boy which means Josh won't molest him...You can't pray pedophilia away, EVER."

Another user called the posting of video messages from family members on Facebook about the baby odd and insincere. "Can't your family just CALL people to articulate your sentiments?"

Josh Duggar, up to this day has not been charged of any crime. And parties involved in the scandal are showing no interest in pursuing legal action.

Amidst all these controversies and trials, Anna chooses to stay a Duggar.