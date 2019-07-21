Drinking beer is easy but being a Christian is a 'tough call', says Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper has told a megachurch in Ohio that Christianity saved him when his life was spiralling down into drug and alcohol addiction.

The rock star and committed Christian described how he reached a low point 40 years ago, coughing up blood, when he realised his life had to change.

"I went as far away as I could," he said during a visit to Parkside Church in Cleveland, pastored by Alistair Begg.

It was Christianity, he said, that "got hold of my life and turned me upside down, which was really to turn me the right way up".

He was joined on the stage by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl, and paid tribute to her for staying by his side through his addiction.

"And of course I became an alcoholic, I became a drug addict. Cheryl lived through that with me," he said.

Despite his successful rock music career, he talked about how he could not find fulfilment: "It doesn't matter how many drugs I take, I'm not fulfilled. This isn't satisfying."

Cooper is famous for his 'Theatre of Death' stage performances but he said that he had come to discover that the "real rebellion" is to be a Christian.

Noting the fulfilment he found in Christianity, he expressed his hope that others would do like him and discover it for themselves.

"There's a spiritual hunger going on. Everybody feels it. If you don't feel it now, you will. Trust me. You will," he said.

"Drinking beer is easy. Trashing your hotel room is easy. But being a Christian, that's a tough call. That's the real rebellion."