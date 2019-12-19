Donald Trump is compared to Jesus after impeachment

Evangelicals have called the impeachment of Donald Trump as a "sham" and "farce".

The Democrat-majority House of Representatives voted in favour of impeaching the US president by 230 votes to 197 for alleged abuse of power.

Speaking during the debate, Republican Barry Loudermilk, of Georgia, compared Trump to Jesus Christ standing trial before Pontius Pilate.

"When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers," he said.

"During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president and this process."

His sentiments were echoed by evangelist Franklin Graham, a longtime loyal supporter of Trump who defended the president on Facebook.

"As the Democrats and their socialist allies are impeaching the President, he hasn't missed a beat—he's been busy working," he said.

"He just successfully completed his 50th appellate court appointment, fulfilling another campaign promise to appoint conservative judges to our court system.

"These judges will have a positive impact on our nation for years to come. Thank you Mr. President."

Another Trump devotee, Pastor Robert Jeffress tweeted: "There are millions of Christians who REALLY mean it when they say they are praying for President@realDonaldTrump

"Today's impeachment vote will ensure these same Christians turn out in record numbers to re-elect him in 2020! FARCE!!"

The articles of impeachment will now go before the Senate, where the Republicans are in the majority. A two-thirds majority vote will be required to remove the president from office.