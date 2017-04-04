'Does God really care about my career?'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Work nowadays is not always viewed as a source of joy. Some people—even Christians—would even cringe at the mention of their job. Corporate culture has more people working for the weekends than for the weekday. That should make us wonder: Does God really have a better plan for the workplace?

A study made in 2014 by the New York-based nonprofit research group Conference Board showed that 52 percent of Americans were unsatisfied with their jobs. More and more people are starting to care less about their careers for the reason that they would rather be doing something else.

But if God had a talk with you about your job, what would He have to say about it? Does God care about your job? What matters to Him when it comes to connecting your job to your purpose?

God doesn't limit your calling to your job title

One complaint that some Christians might have is that they feel like their job isn't propelling them to their purpose because they aren't at a level of influence they'd like to be. But is God's purpose really limited to just how high a position you have? God doesn't care about your job in the sense that it doesn't matter what job title you have.

You have your family, community, friends, and even church ministry. Let's not forget that Jesus was a carpenter and Peter was a fisherman. Not that there is anything wrong with those professions, but it really doesn't matter if you're a CEO or entry-level worker. God can and will use you.

Chase productivity, not authority

Instead of looking to authority and hierarchy, God looks instead to productivity. What He does care about is that we work well and work for His glory. Ephesians 2:10 tells us, "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them."

We were created to do good works, not to get good titles. You can be productive in the field and level that you are in now. In fact, your job now contributes to the bigger picture of the advancement of God's kingdom no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Promotion is God's desire for you

While God doesn't really make a big deal about how high your position or how big your pay is at work, He does desire promotion for you. Jeremiah 29:11 reminds us that God has plans "for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

No matter what level you are at now, God's will is at work in your life. And because His work continues in you, you will experience more and more promotion as you continue to be faithful with your job.