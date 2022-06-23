Do you serve on a board? Are you on a senior team?

If organizations are well governed, they will flourish. If not, they will be hindered, and may fail. This short book, with its seven simple rules, could transform the way you lead.

The Art of Good Governance is the only short book of its kind. It is written for new board members and seasoned board members alike, and is relevant for the boards of any charity or ministry, including publishing boards and school boards, with transferable principles for church committees and PCCs.

There are only seven rules to observe, but each is gold. If even one is overlooked, there will be consequences.

The health of an organization lies, finally, with its board, and the right selection of new board members is vital.

It can be flattering to be asked to serve on a board, but if a person is already serving on two or three other boards, will they be able to get to meetings regularly and take a prayerful interest between meetings? Will their comments in the discussion be informed? Or will they merely have scanned the papers on their way to the meeting?

This little book asks sharp questions, and provides clear and workable answers. For a board to bring foresight and insight, what facets of wisdom and experience will be needed around the table? How should new board members be selected? How will theological integrity and financial integrity be guarded? How does the board best work with the CEO and senior team?

What questions should the board consider in relation to the recruitment and selection of a new CEO, or a new board chair? The relationship between the board chair and the CEO is critical. Each must have a high level of respect for the other. But to appoint a CEO who is a close friend of the chair is not wise, and vice versa.

These 'seven rules' will help new board members to make sense of the responsibility they have taken on; and bring a welcome check-list for experienced board members. The reader is led through the profile of an effective board; as well as principles, policy and practice. The book covers matters like the orientation of new board members, the cycle of business, and the board's relationship with dependent committees. It casts eyes forward, to ensure investment in younger leaders.

Repeated like a Greek chorus through the pages come the words 'history and values'. If the board does not know the history of the ministry or seminary or school it is now leading, it cannot lead effectively. Similarly, each board member must not only know, but personally share its values.

What sad stories we have seen in the last few years where boards have not grasped the history and values of their movements, and to tragic effect.

By observing these seven rules, board members will oversee, and hand on, a body effective in its calling, and in a spiritually-healthy state. Buy one for each member. It's worth the modest investment.

The Art of Good Governance 36pp. £2.99. (Oxford, Dictum 2021)

Foreword by Charles Clayton

Compiled by Julia E M Cameron

ISBN 978 1 8380972 5 7

From 10ofThose.com, Amazon, or all good bookshops.