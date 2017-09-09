'Destiny 2' news: Reviews are out; scores revealed for PS4 and XBOX One

Screengrab from "Destiny 2's" official YouTube channel. YouTube/destinygame

Fans of online first-person shooters (FPS) will surely find a remedy for their twitchy trigger fingers as developer Bungie and publisher Activision have released "Destiny 2" for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. As always, with a release of "Destiny 2's" magnitude, the AAA title gets reviews by major and minor gaming sites almost instantly.

Reviews for "Destiny 2," the direct sequel to "Destiny," are quickly pouring out. As confirmed by Metacritic, there seems to be a rift between the consumers and critics. For PS4, the aggregate "metascore" of critics for "Destiny 2" is 88 out of 100, a positive note. This is a far cry from the aggregate user score of 6.2 out of 10 given by the consumers, which at best is considered average, perhaps even slightly below that.

For Xbox One, "Destiny 2" was also received poorly by consumers. The user score of the game for Xbox One is a worrisome 4.9 out of 10, which does not bode well for the game's consumer reception. Critical reception for "Destiny 2 on the Xbox One, on the other hand, is not yet available.

Still, despite the somewhat less than stellar reception of the consumer for "Destiny 2," gaming news website Digital Spy has stated that Destiny 2 is off to a promising start. The game seemingly improves on its predecessor in almost every way, according to the first review of "Destiny 2."

Rolling Stone's review of the game gives it praise as it points out that "Destiny 2" went on to remedy its predecessor's mistake, which was not giving players enough freedom. IGN's review of the game seemingly left them with a lot more questions than answers, though their review is still in progress and not yet complete.

Time magazine's impression has stated that one of its glaring problems with "Destiny 2" was that it's apparently too easy and streamlined, despite praising the game for improving upon its predecessors, which seems to be the consensus for the game.

"Destiny 2" was released on Sept. 6 and is out now for PS4 and Xbox one with a PC release on Oct. 24. More reviews abound for the console versions of the game.