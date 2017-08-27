'Destiny 2' launch trailer latest news: Speaker's fate revealed; PC version gets release date

With the task of showcasing gameplay mechanics and graphics already behind them, the team behind "Destiny 2" has finally delved into the storyline of its characters in the latest trailer released on Aug. 21.

Bungie and Activision have released a teaser trailer that follows the story of The Speaker — the mysterious, unnamed leader of the remnants of humanity, as well as the sole contact person for The Traveler, a few weeks before the launch of "Destiny 2" on consoles.

The open mission of the "Destiny 2" beta told players that The Speaker did not make it, leading beta users to assume that the character was killed off.

The new trailer, however, reveals that The Speaker was captured, imprisoned, and tortured. It now seems he survived until the beginning of "Destiny 2," although the question of whether he will survive until the end of the game is still unanswered.

The trailer offers tons of brand-new footage including scenes from the Vanguard alliance and class abilities that were revealed first in the beta.

Game director Luke Smith earlier told PC Gamer that they haven't yet committed to the game's PC version release date although it has since been confirmed that the PC version will come out on Oct. 24.

"At Bungie, we are totally committed to making the PC build as great as we can ... and we want to make sure this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it's a delicious piece of bread when it comes out," he said.

"Destiny 2" will be released on Sept. 6 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.