'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Surprising connections, big secrets, and a son comes into town

Big surprises are ahead for several Salem residents in the coming weeks for "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers reveal that Bonnie (Judi Evans) will get her hands on some valuable information that she could use to her advantage.

She will overhear Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor's (John Aniston) phone conversation and she will decide not to tell Sheila (T-Boz Watkins) out of the loop for now. However, it turns out that Sheila has a connection with another Salem resident. She is actually someone from Eli's (Lamon Archey) past.

Eli will be surprised to learn that she is working in Salem. Knowing that it is only a matter of time before Bonnie gets exposed, it is likely that Eli might find out what is really going on.

Paul (Christopher Sean) will also run into someone from his past too, and it happens during the bachelor party. It turns out the stripper they hired was an ex-boyfriend. He will try and get Paul to go on another fling with him at least before the wedding, but Paul will turn him down.

Perhaps the most-anticipated return for now is that of Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson). Many will be shocked to know that he escaped from the facility he was in. Ben's escape as well as what he decides to reveal will push the storyline forward and the consequences will be disastrous.

Elsewhere in Salem, "Days of Our Lives" spoilers hint that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) will tell Nicole (Arianne Zucker) a big secret. There is a chance that she will let her know about Eric (Greg Vaughan) having feelings for her. That bit of information might result to finding out about Brady's (Eric Martsolf). Chloe might say that Eric left Salem because Brady wanted him to fire Nicole.

Brady's feelings about the two of them working closely at the Horton Center are just part of the reason why. Eric has been struggling with his feelings for Nicole and so he felt like it was better to leave instead of making her leave. Whatever Nicole finds out in the coming episodes could have a big impact on her life.

Apart from the character returns everyone knows, there is a character that is making a surprise arrival to Salem in "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers reveal that another Kiriakis will be coming into town. Alexander Kiriakis, the son of Justin (Wally Kurth) to Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild).

Alexander has only been mentioned a few times in previous episodes, when Anjelica was talking to an anonymous person on the phone in her hotel room. The person on the other line is unknown, they did sound like a student and they seemed to be close, leading to speculation that Alexander may be the person she was speaking to.

There was also a scene where Anjelica blamed Adrienne (Judi Evans) for turning Alexander against her. It somehow hinted that that there was some reconciliation that went on. Nevertheless, he is coming into town although it is unsure when he will pop in. Fans theorized that it might have something to do with Anjelica. He could either be informed of her sudden death or he will be looking for her. Either way, his arrival is bound to make things interesting.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.