Crisis continues: Millions on brink of starvation in South Sudan, despite end of famine

x

Adol, 7, visits a food distribution in South Sudan. World Vision organises such distributions throughout the country. At this particular site, 3,500 people were met in one day; many walked for hours to get there. ©2017 World Vision

South Sudan is no longer classified as facing a famine, but millions across the country are still at risk of starvation, the children's charity World Vision has warned.

After the UN announced famine in Febuary, an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report released on Wednesday, backed by the UN, said that famine is no longer present in the counties of Leer and Mayendit after humanitarian work there. Relief efforts have also been successful in the regions of Koch and Panyijiar, which were previously 'at risk of famine'.

However, the international children's charity World Vision is urging against complacency and calling for extended support for South Sudan from the international community. It highlights that 840,000 children under five years old are still acutely malnourished.

'While we applaud the success of the humanitarian community in responding to the famine-affected areas of South Sudan, it is vital that assistance is not slowed or downscaled,' said Perry Mansfield, World Vision's national director in South Sudan.

He added: 'If this happens, these areas could easily slip back into famine again. Higher levels of food insecurity will continue to spread to other areas of the country – putting at risk the lives of millions of the most vulnerable people, particularly children.

Advertisement

'The crisis in South Sudan is by no means resolved. Severe food insecurity is still spreading, and at a higher rate than originally projected by analysts. The needs are still immense and require the continued support and generosity of the international community to save lives.'

Adele Bol walked for over three hours to get to a food distribution. With her was her daughter Akir, 10 months old and severely malnourished. Adele has 2 other children at home who are similarly malnourished. 'I haven't eaten in days and that's why I don't have any breast milk to feed my daughter,' she says. ©2017 World Vision

South Sudan is experiencing the most intense food insecurity in its history, with nearly half the nation (6 million people) at risk of starvation.

The nation's crisis owes largely to escalated violence following the eruption of civil war between warring militias in 2013.

The violence, alongside severe and frequent droughts has displaced 3.6 million people, wrought havoc on farming, blocked the passage of aid, and provoked economic catastrophe. In October 2016, South Sudan's inflation rate reached 836 per cent, making it the highest in the world.

World Vision has been active in the region, reaching 386,040 people in need between 17 May and 8 June, and providing protection and intervention for 34,000 at-risk children.

You can reach World Vison's East Africa Crisis Appeal page here, and the South Sudan Refugee Appeal page here.