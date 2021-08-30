Churches stand ready to help as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Churches are mobilizing to provide shelter and practical assistance to people affected by Hurricane Ida.

At least one person has died after the hurricane made landfall on the coast of Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, knocking out power in New Orleans.

The Salvation Army USA is appealing for donations to provide assistance to all those standing in the storm's path.

"The Salvation Army is prepared to help communities after the impact of Hurricane Ida. We were there before the storm and will continue to be long after recovery is complete," it said.

Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the US Catholic Church, is getting ready to provide shelter, food and counselling, as well as longer term support with home repairs and reconstruction.

Churches in neighbouring areas have been standing by to welcome evacuees and those left homeless.

Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, has launched a two-day collection drive to gather supplies.

He says the megachurch will house people displaced by the hurricane.

"We are preparing to help the people coming from New Orleans and Louisiana," said Osteen.

"We just want them to know Lakewood is open if they need a place to stay. We'll accommodate as many as we can safely."

Matt Osteen, Executive Director Relief and Emergency Management for Lakewood Church, "We're going to be collecting new and unopened bottled water, diapers, baby wipes, as well as new, unopened cleaning supplies.

"Lakewood will work with our partner churches to reach the areas in most need with supplies collected along with other assistance."

Hurricane Ida coincides with the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed over 1,800 people when it struck New Orleans in late August 2005.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he and wife Karen "join millions of Americans praying God's comfort for the families of our heroic fallen and protection for our troops in Afghanistan and everyone in the path of Hurricane Ida."