Churches make national call to prayer for coronavirus pandemic

Church leaders are calling on people across the UK to "light a candle of hope" by praying in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

All churches and people of prayer are being invited to join in a national day of prayer and action on Mothering Sunday, which in the UK falls this weekend on March 22.

In addition to prayer, Christians are being asked to light a candle in the windows of their homes at 7pm on Sunday as a "visible symbol of the light of life, Jesus Christ, our source and hope in prayer".

In their appeal, they ask that people join together in praying "for healing for our nation" and those in leadership who are making decisions about the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

Prayers are also sought for those working in health and social care, and the most vulnerable, whether elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

In the face of "unusual times", they add that churches need to exercise "wisdom and flexibility" about how they gather together for worship.

"At such a time as this, when so many are fearful and there is great uncertainty, we are reminded of our dependence on our loving Heavenly Father and the future that he holds," they write.

The call to prayer has been made by the Presidents of Churches Together in England (CTE): the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby; the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols; the Moderator of the Free Churches, Dr Hugh Osgood; Orthodox Archbishop of London, Archbishop Angaelos; and the Chair of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Agu Irukwu.

While Christians are being asked to pray, they are also being called to "acts of kindness" in their neighbourhoods.

The Church leaders continue: "There are already stories being told of wonderful acts of kindness across neighbourhoods.

"Alongside your prayers, take the opportunity to telephone or email someone who is isolated, buy some additional food for your local foodbank, or offer to deliver shopping for an elderly neighbour.

"We may not be able to touch physically, but we can make connections in so many other ways."

Their appeal can be read in full here.