Churches deliver emergency food to families caught up in Bangladesh floods

Over 200 families are being helped through some of the worst flooding to hit Bangladesh in years through the support of BMS World Mission.

The Baptist mission agency has provided a £5,000 grant to support local churches in reaching out to those affected by the heavy monsoon rains that have displaced tens of thousands of people.

In addition to the displacement, the severe flooding has left around four million people at risk of disease and food insecurity, the agency warns.

The emergency grant is being used to fund food kits that will be distributed through Bangladesh Baptist Church Sangha (BBCS) and other local church partners. In addition to waterproof matches, the kits contain rice, salt, lentils, sugar and oil.

The provisions are enough to feed 800 people for a week and a half, and are being delivered at a critical time when some people have not eaten in days, BMS said.

"The families come from varying religious backgrounds, but are known to the Bangladeshi churches which are distributing aid," said BMS worker Peter Lynch, who is working closely with the BBCS.

"There are pastors on the ground who can assess what needs to happen.

"There are people without any food because they've got nothing left. But the BBCS can go out and get food for the programme, knowing support is backed up by BMS."

BMS is asking Christians to pray for: