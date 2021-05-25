Church called to engage with racial justice on George Floyd anniversary

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash/Clay Banks)

An ecumenical Christian group is calling on the Church to engage practically with the issue of racial justice. 

The call from the Racial Justice Advocacy Forum (RJAF) coincides with the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and follows the recent publication of the Sewell Report, which denied the existence of institutional racism in Britain today. 

Rev Wale Hudson-Roberts, Justice Enabler at the Baptist Union of Great Britain, said, "Although there are some helpful recommendations in the Sewell Report, the report's denial of institutional racism does not reflect the lived experiences of many black and brown people.

"Institutional racism has impacted the lives of far too many black and brown people. It is a matter needing to be addressed with some urgency, not denied."

In response to the Sewell Report, the RJAF has produced a document offering practical guidance to churches in their pursuit of racial justice in both the Church and wider society.

Among the recommendations is the suggestion that churches reflect on their own complicity in racism as religious institutions. 

This should involve engaging in their own research, both locally and denominationally, in order to better understand ethnic groups in modern Britain, their lived experiences, and the role that Christianity plays in their life choices. 

Churches are called to develop a more rigorous theological response to racial injustice, and consider offering training for both lay and clergy, while Christian schools are encouraged to broaden their curriculum to include contributions from Britain's Christian ethnic minority communities. 

There should also be clear procedures in place for dealing with racial discrimination within churches and Christian institutions, the report suggests. 

"Is our service to one another and the wider community affected by the discrimination and prejudice that impact the ability of a person to thrive in leadership? Counselling? Teaching? Discipleship? Liturgy?" said Eleasah Louis, RJAF researcher and resource developer.

Most Read

  1. prince-william

    Church has been an 'essential refuge' during the pandemic - Prince William

  2. cross

    Suspected jihadists kill 15 Christians at baptism

  3. india

    In Covid-ravaged India, the situation is worse than people realise

  4. pentecost-sunday

    Church must reflect the diversity of the world - Archbishop

  5. india

    Church leaders join global call for end to vaccine nationalism

  6. international

    As Pentecost shows, the Church must go beyond nationalism

  7. prince-william

    Prince William visits Christian charities in Edinburgh

More News

  1. prince-william

    Prince William visits Christian charities in Edinburgh

  2. international

    As Pentecost shows, the Church must go beyond nationalism

  3. lockdown

    Were we too quick to close our doors during the pandemic?

  4. fear

    What to do when you're struggling with fear

  5. mountains

    What can the Bible teach us about resilience?

  6. bible

    Americans turned to the Bible during the pandemic - study