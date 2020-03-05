Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem closes over coronavirus

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is closing temporarily following reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the area.

Churches and mosques in Bethlehem have been ordered closed by the Palestinian health ministry over suspected cases of coronavirus in a local hotel, the AFP news agency reports.

The Church of the Nativity is revered by Christians as the traditional site of the birth of Jesus.

A church official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP: "We respect the authorities' decision because safety comes first.

"If not today then (the closure) will be tomorrow."

Church officials have not said how long the closure will last.

Local health directorate, Imad Shahadeh, told AFP that the coronavirus cases are connected to a group of Greek tourists who visited Bethlehem late last month.

It comes as healing pools at the Catholic shrine of Lourdes in France were closed because of concerns over coronavirus.

While there have not been any confirmed cases in Lourdes, officials said the baths had been closed as a precaution.

"The baths are a place where people are more exposed because they are bare," the website states.

"As a precautionary measure, the Sanctuary encourages the individual gesture of water, which consists of personally wetting one's face and hands with the water from the Cave flowing from the fountains. The faucets are treated with viricide several times a day."