Christians less likely than people of other faiths to pray - survey

Staff writer
(Photo: Unsplash/Olivia Snow)

Christians are less likely than people of other faiths to pray, new research by Premier Christian News has found. 

The survey of over 2,000 British adults was carried out by Savanta ComRes on behalf of the broadcaster and found that while over half of people who identified with other faiths said they prayed (52%), this figure fell to 38 per cent among Christians. 

In general, just over a fifth (23%) of British adults said they pray. 

Respondents who lived in London were more likely than other locations to pray (38%), with Scots being the least likely to (14%). 

It may have been splashed all over the news for the last few years, but when asked what they had prayed about in the last 12 months, just one in 10 said Brexit. 

A larger proportion said they had prayed about the Australian wildfires and the London Bridge terrorist attack (both 18%).  Around one in 10 (11%) said they had prayed about the US-Iran conflict. 

But the survey also revealed that people of prayer are a minority in the UK, with almost three in five Brits saying they never pray. 

And despite the popularity of the #prayfor hashtag on social media, only one in seven said they had actually prayed as a result of one of these campaigns. 

Commenting on the findings, Marcus Jones, head of Premier Christian News, said: "It's not particularly surprising to see less and less people are choosing to pray regularly.

"What is interesting is despite many having big concerns about the future of our country and our world, people aren't choosing to respond in prayer."

Most Read

  1. Sex is for male-female marriage only, Church of England confirms

  2. Gafcon Archbishop reveals inside track on Anglican Primates' meeting

  3. From the Church of England to Free Church of England: Julian Mann on why he switched denominations after 23 years

  4. The Democrats, the Impeachment, and the Fable of the Scorpion and the Frog

  5. Anti-Christian violence in Europe is at an all-time high - report

  6. Nigerian Christians demand answers from government after execution of pastor

  7. Student midwife forced to suspend studies over pro-life views

  8. Donald Trump to become first US President to attend March for Life in person

  9. Church of England reaffirms biblical teaching on sex and marriage—but for how much longer?

More News

  1. netflix

    Netflix's Messiah: what's it all about and is it any good?

  2. chick-fil-a

    Chick-fil-A 'discredited' other organisations in giving shake-up, admits chief exec Dan Cathy

  3. prince-harry-and-meghan-markle

    The circle of royal duty that Harry and Meghan are finding difficult to square

  4. michelle-williams

    Pro-lifers criticise Michelle Williams' 'sad' abortion comments

  5. light-has-broken

    I'm giving you one last chance God

  6. donald-trump

    What could Donald Trump learn from 'Just War' theory?

  7. bible

    The truth is being lost to a touchy feely 'Jesus loves everything' mantra