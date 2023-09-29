Christian family trusting in the Lord after daughter's brutal Croydon murder

Staff writer

The Christian family of a schoolgirl tragically killed in Croydon have asked people to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with their loss.

Elianne Andam, 15, died on Tuesday after being stabbed on her way to school after she came to the aid of a friend during a row with an ex-boyfriend.

Her heartbroken parents, Dorcas and Michael Andam, attended a vigil in Croydon on Wednesday night where they were consoled by the Bishop of Croydon, Rosemarie Mallett.

The bishop read out a statement on behalf of the family in which they expressed their pain at the loss of their "beautiful" daughter. 

They described Elianne, an aspiring lawyer, as "thoughtful" and "kind" and said that she "loved Jesus".

"We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne," they said.

"Our hearts are broken. And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us. We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers. 

"Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers.

"We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss."

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with Elianne's murder. The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear later at the youth court at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

  1. oxford-university

    An Oxford University society's concerning report on local churches

  2. isabel-vaughan-spruce

    Police apologise to pro-life volunteer in silent prayer case

  3. fathers

    Study links decline of Christianity to collapse of marriage and fatherhood

  4. st-george-maronite-cathedral

    Future of Christians in Syria and Lebanon under threat

  5. goa

    Persecution in India has increased dramatically since last year

  6. martyn-lloyd-jones

    Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones, the 20th century's great and counter-cultural champion of expository preaching

  7. tim-ballard

    Man who inspired Sound of Freedom movie denies sexual misconduct allegations

More News

  1. prayer

    Praying in difficult seasons

  2. bible

    Making disciples who make disciples

  3. death

    Meeting God in the midst of bereavement

  4. martyn-lloyd-jones

    Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones, the 20th century's great and counter-cultural champion of expository preaching

  5. isabel-vaughan-spruce

    Police apologise to pro-life volunteer in silent prayer case

  6. kirk-franklin

    Kirk Franklin shares painful path to finding biological dad