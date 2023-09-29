Christian family trusting in the Lord after daughter's brutal Croydon murder

The Christian family of a schoolgirl tragically killed in Croydon have asked people to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with their loss.

Elianne Andam, 15, died on Tuesday after being stabbed on her way to school after she came to the aid of a friend during a row with an ex-boyfriend.

Her heartbroken parents, Dorcas and Michael Andam, attended a vigil in Croydon on Wednesday night where they were consoled by the Bishop of Croydon, Rosemarie Mallett.

The bishop read out a statement on behalf of the family in which they expressed their pain at the loss of their "beautiful" daughter.

They described Elianne, an aspiring lawyer, as "thoughtful" and "kind" and said that she "loved Jesus".

"We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne," they said.

"Our hearts are broken. And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us. We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

"Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers.

"We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss."

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with Elianne's murder. The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is due to appear later at the youth court at Croydon Magistrates' Court.