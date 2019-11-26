Christian arrested for praying outside abortion clinic criticises Archbishop over buffer zone support

Staff writer
Christian Hacking

A Christian man who faced charges for praying outside an abortion clinic has criticised the Archbishop of Canterbury over his position on buffer zones.

Christian Hacking, 29, was arrested while praying in front of a Marie Stopes abortion clinic in Ealing, west London, in contravention of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). 

He had been due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates Court on November 5 but the charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Mr Hacking expressed disappointment over comments made by Archbishop Justin Welby during an interview on LBC radio last month in which he voiced support for abortion clinic buffer zones.

Asked by a listener whether he supported the imposition of the buffer zones, the Archbishop said: "Yes, I do, because people going to [an] abortion clinic ... whatever you think of abortion, they're human beings."

He continued: "You could say they're doing the wrong thing, you could say they're doing the right thing, you can say it's their right, you can say that the baby has rights ..."

He went on to say that "the Church of England has a very clear view" on abortion, before adding that it was a question of: "Do we love the people who are going there, treat them as human beings, value and respect them?"

Responding to his comments, Hacking, an Anglican, told ChurchMilitant.com that the Archbishop's position amounted to "inadvertently approving of his arrest and eight-hour imprisonment for upholding biblical commands" he believed would be supported by his Church leadership.

"Justin hasn't betrayed me personally; rather, and far more seriously, he has betrayed the 7,000 unborn babies that were brutally poisoned, ripped apart and ejected in Ealing last year," he told the website.

Hacking, who was defended by the Christian Legal Centre, criticised the Church of England for failing to support him.

"Whatever the 'clear' statement of the Church of England is, it clearly isn't clear enough to end this horrendous violence, nor come to the aid of a broken brother trying his best to wake him up to these human abattoirs," he said.

"If Welby carries on at this rate, he could be formally employed by Marie Stopes."

Most Read

  1. Newlywed pastor found shot dead in bed with church elder husband

  2. Boy, 5, thrown from balcony at Mall is now walking and credits angels, Jesus for saving him

  3. Counsellors defend right to receive professional help for unwanted same-sex attraction

  4. Truth and trust in a climate of fake news and disinformation

  5. Dozens of MPs sign pledge to protect the unborn

  6. In our current national crisis, we must not give in to the temptation to do nothing

  7. How to guard your attention in a world full of distractions

  8. Where the Church of Scotland's priorities lie

  9. Bradford Cathedral celebrates its 100th anniversary

More News

  1. choir

    The importance of music in children's ministry

  2. chick-fil-a

    Chicken Fil-A?

  3. i-see-you

    'I See You': Striking handmade petition brings message of support to persecuted Christian women

  4. lilian-maria-kurz

    Fighting the climate challenge by all means necessary

  5. brexit

    What's wrong with the country?

  6. people

    A word of encouragement to keep fighting the good fight

  7. mark-calder

    A 1,725 mile run to help Iraqi refugees return home