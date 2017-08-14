Chris Pratt thanks Jesus in first public appearance since announcing split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt picking up his surf board at the Teen Choice Awards (Photo: Fox screengrab)

Chris Pratt has been on the lie low since announcing his split from wife of eight years Anna Farris earlier this month. But in his first public outing since the shock announcement, he thanked Jesus as the one who made him where he is today.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star thanked Jesus as he picked up the Teen Choice Award for sci-fi movie actor on Sunday night.

He looked in good spirits as he high-fived fans as he appeared on stage to accept the award from Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, dancer-actress Maddie Ziegler, and America's Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal.

Pratt was dressed down in a casual black shirt as he picked up the surf board award from the three young stars.

Accepting the award, he said: 'Wow, thank you, I love you too,' he said. 'I would not be here....without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.'

Pratt wasn't the only one talking about God on the night as High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens encouraged the youngsters in the crowd to know their God-given worth.

'God made you you for a reason, so know that in your heart you are enough,' she said. 'And the more that you understand that, the brighter you will shine.'

Noticeably, Pratt wasn't wearing his wedding ring at the awards night after announcing his separation from Faris in a statement on August 7.

The announcement was made on his social media page before he updated his bio to say 'gone fishin.'

In the statement, they said they had 'tried hard for a really long time' and were 'really disappointed' that they were not able to work things out.

The couple, who are parents to four-year-old son Jake, added that they 'still love each other and will always cherish our time together.'

Pratt was seen taking Jake to church in L.A. earlier on Sunday without Faris.