Children among 26 Christians killed in cold blood by gunmen in Egypt while on pilgrimage to ancient monastery

Relatives of victims react in front of a Coptic church that was bombed earlier this year Egypt. Two bombings have killed at least 44 people. Reuters

Two Christian children are among 26 people murdered by Islamist gunmen in Egypt.

A further 25 people were injured in the attack on a bus full of Coptic Christians and an accompanying car near the St Samuel monastery in Minya.

A statement released by Minya's Governor confirmed nearly 30 people were killed. Eight of those who died have yet to be identified. Some of the injuries are serious and the death toll is expected to increase.

The two children are Marfy Hany Moussa, aged four, and Moreska Mina Samuel, aged two, according to Egyptian Streets news.

Eyewitnesses told Egyptian newspaper Youm7 that many gunmen were involved in the attack.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi called an immediate emergency meeting, according to the state newsagency.

Egypt's Interior Ministry said in a statement that gunmen opened fire surrounding the bus in three SUVs on the Western Desert road.

'They were on their way to the Monastery of Anba Samuel the Confessor,' said Ishak Ibrahim, a researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights. 'They were ambushed on their way to the monastery, while on an unpaved road leading to the monastery. The car was carrying workers in the monastery and the bus carrying visitors.'

The atrocity follows the attacks in April when two churches were attacked by suicide bombers, leading to 47 deaths. And last December, 29 people died in an attack on a Cairo church.

Egypt has about 10 million Christians in Egypt, roughly one in 10 per cent of the country's population of 90 million.

Bishop Angaelos, head of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the UK, told Christian Today: 'I spoke to the Bishop of Minya on the phone. It's terrible. It's not unlike what happened in Manchester. It was an attack targeted on children and young people. It was a target on families going on a pilgrimage to a monastery. The gunmen boarded the bus, shot and killed them.

'I think one gets to a stage where there is just very little to say. It is heartless, cruel, unimaginable. But it is an indication of where we are in the world.

'Of course we grieve those who lost their lives. Of course their famijlies are going through immense pain. What is worse is that within our humanity there are those who think not only is this viable, it is a form of victory – to target poor children, families and elderly people travelling to pay homage at a monastery.'

Bishop Angaelos added: 'We are thankful for the commmunity in Egypt, it is still faithful and bears all this with great courage. But they remain targets, whatever they do.'