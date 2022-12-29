Catholic faithful praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Staff writer

Pope Benedict XVI has been living in a monastery in the Vatican since stepping down in 2013.Reuters/Stefano Rellandini

Catholics are praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after Pope Francis revealed that he is "very ill".

Pope Francis asked the faithful to offer a "special prayer" for his predecessor during his General Audience on Wednesday.

"Remember him - he is very ill - asking the Lord to console him and to sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end," he said.

The Holy See press office said that there had been an "aggravation" in Benedict's condition "due to advancing age", although specific details have not been disclosed.

In an update on Thursday, the Holy See press office said that Benedict's condition was serious but stable and that he remained alert.

"The Pope Emeritus managed to rest well last night, he is absolutely lucid and alert and today, although his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable," said Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office.

Benedict, 95, resigned as Pope in 2013 and has since been living in a monastery within the Vatican where he remains under round-the-clock supervision by doctors.

He was visited by Pope Francis on Wednesday.

Responding to the appeal for prayer, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales said, "Let us join with Pope Francis in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict, and asking the Lord to sustain and console him at this time."

Speaking on LBC Radio on Thursday, the Cardinal praised Benedict's "outstanding strength and ability" as a thinker and theologian and said that while pope, he had wanted "a healthy dialogue" between "the world of reason and the world of faith".

Commenting on Benedict's two volumes on Jesus, Cardinal Nichols continued, "They tackled some of the most complex scriptural challenges in the most straightforward of ways and opened up in a very scholarly but simple way the life of Jesus that is absolutely central to Christianity."

The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, said in a statement, "With great faith in God's goodness, I join with Pope Francis in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and ask the Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of New York, and all people of good will go do the same."

The Archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, called Benedict "a great soul and a great inspiration to millions" as he asked people to join him in praying for him.

Most Read

  1. coffee

    How the Church is helping people stay warm this winter

  2. cross

    Christian persecution expected to rise in 2023 - report

  3. pope-benedict-xvi-finishes-his-last-general-audience-in-st-peters-square-at-the-vatican-on-february-27-2013

    Pope Francis asks for prayers for Benedict XVI

  4. bible

    Bible podcasts help Christians resolving to read the old, old story in the new year

  5. church-of-the-nativity

    Pilgrims are returning to the Holy Land after Covid but the region's recovery will take time

  6. bible

    You had me until you went religious

  7. covid-19

    How can we respond to future pandemics with wisdom?

More News

  1. coffee

    How the Church is helping people stay warm this winter

  2. covid-19

    How can we respond to future pandemics with wisdom?

  3. christmas

    When Christmas was banned

  4. church-of-the-nativity

    Pilgrims are returning to the Holy Land after Covid but the region's recovery will take time

  5. pakistan

    UK government urged to save Afghan Christian from deportation in Pakistan

  6. jesus

    Faith in the historical Jesus