Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow dies aged 70

Staff writer

Archbishop Philip Tartaglia (1951 - 2021)

The Catholic Archdiocese of Glasgow has expressed the "greatest sorrow" over the sudden passing of Archbishop Philip Tartaglia.

Tartaglia was formerly the Bishop of Paisley and had served as the Archbishop of Glasgow since 2012. 

He died in his home in Glasgow on Wednesday, the Feast of St Mungo. He was 70. 

The Archbishop had tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home at the time of his death, although the Archdiocese of Glasgow said the cause of his death had not yet been established. 

Glasgow is home to Scotland's largest Catholic community.

It will be overseen by an administrator until Pope Francis appoints a successor.   

