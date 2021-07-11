Casting Crowns drummer dies from motorcycle injuries

The former drummer of Casting Crowns, Andy Williams, has lost his heroic fight for life following a serious motorcycle crash several weeks ago.

News of his passing was shared by Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall on Instagram.

Williams was struck by a vehicle while on his way to church for Sunday service last month.

His church and bandmates had been asking Christians to pray for a miracle as he underwent treatment at a Nashville hospital. His condition was critical and treatment included the amputation of one of his legs.

But Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall broke the tragic news of his passing on Instagram on Friday.

In a poignant message, Hall said that even though Williams had passed from this life, he was "more alive today than he has ever been."

"Early this morning, around 1 a.m., Andy Williams went to be with Jesus. He fought a great fight, but the injuries that he suffered took a toll on his physical body," Hall wrote.

"You prayed along with us that Andy would be healed. You prayed along with us that Andy would wake up. You prayed along with us that God would perform a miracle.

"While we mourn that Andy isn't here with us, and that we didn't get to witness the miracle we longed for here on earth, all of our prayers were answered.

"He is healed, he is awake and we believe that he is more alive today than he has ever been."

At this difficult time, Hall said the band was leaning on the words of the apostle Paul in Romans 8:24, to hope not in what is seen but is unseen.

"We celebrate that Andy is in the arms of His Savior and we are grateful for the memories and laughter that Andy brought to all who knew him," Hall said.

"We can't thank you enough for your prayers, support, and unending love. You have walked with us through this very difficult journey and we felt you there the entire way."