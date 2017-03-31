Candace Cameron Bure's daughter has some sage advice for Christians using social media

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Natasha Bure is inspiring teens to hold true to their faith. (Instagram/Natasha Bure)

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha is already carving a name for herself after launching her own music career and now writing her own book called "Let's Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You."

Living under the spotlight can get pretty rough, but Natasha says people need to constantly remind themselves of their values and hold on to it. "I think one of the biggest things is to just stay true to who you are and to stand by what you stand by," she told Faith Wire.

Navigating social media can be quite difficult, too, but Natasha is grateful that her family and friends have taught her to stay on the right path. It might be tempting to fold to "society's standard of perfection," but Natasha believes people should opt to "be the best person that you can be."

In her book, Natasha also talks about the struggles she faced as a teenager. The Christian singer desperately wanted to fit in with the "cool girls" of her high school, but some of the things they were doing did not jibe with her faith.

"All throughout high school, I wanted to be popular, I wanted to be cool and sometimes what the cool girls are wearing in school is not necessarily appropriate or isn't things that I would wanted reflected back on me or what I stand for," she told Fox News. "Sometimes you just have to say no."

She also had difficulty maintaining celibacy before marriage. But in the end, Natasha decided to honour God. "I think for me, anything that I do, whether it be with music, acting, modeling, writing...anything that I do and continue to do, I'd want it to reflect me and my faith and the person that I truly am," she said.