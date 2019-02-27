Calvin Samuel resigns from London School of Theology

The principal of London School of Theology (LST), Rev Dr Calvin Samuel, has resigned from his position following an internal investigation into his conduct.

Samuel, a Barbados-born Methodist minister, came to LST from the University of Durham where he was academic dean of St John's College and director of the Wesley Study Centre.

Rev Dr Calvin Samuel.

A statement from the college said: 'London School of Theology announces that on Sunday 24th February, Reverend Dr Calvin T Samuel provided his resignation from the position of Principal. Following an initial internal investigation by the Board of Trustees into the veracity of allegations raised against Reverend Dr Calvin T Samuel by an external party, we have accepted his decision to resign.'

LST has appointed Prof Graham Twelftree as acting principal.

Twelftree, currently academic dean and with wide pastoral and academic experience, told Christian Today he accepted the position with the full support of the board of trustees and the executive team, and expected to serve in the role for the next few months.

He said: 'These are challenge days, and we need each of us to get through them in our own way – pulling together, leaning into God and seeking his guidance. This place is dearly loved by God and needs our every effort in the days ahead.'