'Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters' latest news: Headquarters and beta mode reveal

"Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters" is scheduled to release on Nov. 3 this year. "Call of Duty" official website

Popular video game franchise "Call of Duty" is making a comeback this year, and with its new World War II setting, fans are itching to get their hands on the game, especially since Activision and Sledgehammer Games released a new trailer during Gamescom featuring an all-new social hub in multiplayer mode dubbed "Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters."

According to the trailer, Headquarters is designed to be a space for socialization with other players, much like "Destiny's Tower." The space is not designed for combat, although players can use the hub to practice shooting skills. It even has an arena where players can fight one-on-one.

Although the official release date for the game is Nov. 3 of this year, a beta version is already live. For a limited time release starting on Aug. 24 up to Aug. 28, PlayStation 4 players can already try out the beta version of the game. Meanwhile, Xbox One players can get their hands on the beta version on Sept. 1 until Sept. 4.

PC players will not be able to gain access to the beta version, and only those who have successfully pre-ordered the game can try out beta. Included in the temporary-released version are the five divisions of the game, namely Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, and Mounted; some game modes including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and the New War Mode; three maps — Ardennes, Gibraltar, and Pointe Du Hoc; and a limited number of weapons, basic training features, score streaks, and equipment.

The overall gameplay of the game has also improved somewhat. Players can now rely on their AI squad more than ever, as the game developers intended the game to be more focused on team effort, rather than the main player doing all the work. The AI squad is now more intelligent, and interactions with the main player would have more significance.

Catch the worldwide release of "Call of Duty: WWII Headquarters" on Nov. 3 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.