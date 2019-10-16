Call for prayer as Christians face more suffering in Syria

Staff writer
Turkey has ignored US demands for an immediate ceasefire(Photo: Reuters)

The World Evangelical Alliance has called on the global church to pray for Christians in Syria following Turkey's military assault. 

The organisation, which has a presence in 130 countries worldwide, said it was "deeply concerned" by recent developments along the border region and the further suffering it poses for people in areas that have already suffered at the hands of ISIS. 

It warned that the internal displacement was presenting new threats to food, water and medicine supplies, and putting people at risk of exploitation. 

"We are very concerned about the deteriorating situation in Syria and the people who are caught up in this conflict yet again," said Bishop Efraim Tendero, Secretary General of the WEA.

"We call on Christians and churches to pray for and stand in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Christ in the region, and also with the Syrian people in all its diversity, including Kurds and Arabs.

"We also call on all involved parties to work towards an immediate end to the senseless violence, towards the protection of innocent civilians and the restoration of peace, which will also prevent the resurgence of terrorism that threatens people of all faiths, including Christians."

Turkey's incursion into northeastern Syria follows the withdrawal of US troops from the region last week, a move that has been strongly criticised by evangelicals. 

Televangelist Pat Robertson said he was "appalled" by Donald Trump's decision, commenting in a recent episode of his show, "The 700 Club", that he believed the US president "is in danger of losing the mandate of heaven if he permits this to happen". 

Trump has responded to Turkey's actions by freezing talks on a $100bn trade deal and ordering the imposition of sanctions on current and former Turkish officials.

The sanctions come after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dismissed Trump's demands for an immediate ceasefire. 

