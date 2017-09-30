'Blade Runner 2049' reviews: Critics largely praise sequel for stunning cinematography and cohesive story

Promotional image for "Blade Runner 2049." Facebook/BladeRunner2049

The reviews have come in for the upcoming sci-fi action thriller "Blade Runner 2049" and they have been largely positive. Most cite the stunning cinematography and the great story that builds upon the original movie's premise.

The Warner Bros. picture received an overwhelming 98 percent rating on RottenTomatoes, which is a site that totals review scores from a variety of entertainment outlets. Here are what some of the reviewers had to say.

Andy Lea from Daily Star wrote, "Not quite a classic, but this smart and visually stunning sequel will still be poured over by fans for years to come. If this was a poisoned chalice, Villeneuve has grabbed it with both hands."

The eye-catching cinematography for the sci-fi movie was done by critically-acclaimed visionary Roger Deakins, who is known for his work on "The Shawshank Redemption," "No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall," and "Sicario." The stylish film was directed by Denis Villeneuve who is noted for "Arrival," "Prisoners," and "Sicario."

Bill Goodykoontz of Arizona Republic stated, "As the break between installments would suggest, it's a furthering of not just the original story but the original world, and that's quite an accomplishment."

In the original "Blade Runner" film from 1982, replicants were manufactured to assist humans in branches of the military as well as in the off-world colonies. However, some replicants rebelled against their masters which prompted the government to bring in police investigators or Blade Runners to hunt down and apprehend rogue replicants.

Reviewers largely praised the sequel for not only delivering an engaging story but also building upon the original narrative.

Scott Menzel of We Live Entertainment expressed, "While this might be a bold statement to make, I do believe that 'Blade Runner 2049' is better than the original."

"Blade Runner 2049" will arrive in theaters nationwide on Friday, Oct. 6.