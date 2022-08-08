Bishops who boycotted Lambeth Conference invited to reaffirm Resolution 1.10

Bishops who boycotted the Lambeth Conference because of differences over homosexuality will be given the chance to reaffirm Lambeth 1.10, an orthodox group has said.

The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) asked bishops attending the Lambeth Conference over the past week to reaffirm the 1998 resolution that upholds heterosexual marriage and rejects homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture.

So far, 125 bishops from 21 provinces representing nearly 8 million Anglicans have signed the GSFA's independent resolution.

The number is likely to have been higher if all the invited bishops from Rwanda, Nigeria and Uganda had attended the conference. Instead, they boycotted the gathering because of the presence of pro-gay Anglican provinces.

GSFA Primates said their resolution was a "clarion call to biblical faithfulness". They believe that the reaffirmation of Lambeth 1.10 marks the start of a "resetting" of the Anglican Communion back to its biblical roots.

After the Lambeth Conference concluded on Sunday, the group said it would now be taking steps to give bishops who boycotted the event a chance to reaffirm Lambeth 1.10.

Archbishop Justin Badi, Primate of South Sudan and Chairman of the GSFA said: "I give thanks to God for all the bishops who have reaffirmed Lambeth 1.10 – in its entirety - as the official teaching of the Anglican Communion on marriage and sexuality.

"We have been greatly encouraged by the bishops throughout the world at this conference who have expressed their support, in whatever form, for the Communion to be governed by biblical authority.

"Lambeth Resolution 1.10 is rooted in Holy Scripture, to which Anglicans look for the basis of our common life and order."