Bishops and campaigners want Westminster Abbey to cancel nuclear deterrent service

Westminster Abbey is being urged to cancel a forthcoming service to mark 50 years of nuclear deterrents in British waters.

The invitation-only service has been organised by the Royal Navy to "recognise 50 years of continuous at sea deterrent". It is also billed on the Abbey website as a chance to "pray for peace throughout the world".

The Bishop of Colchester, the Rt Rev Roger Morris said the ceremony was out of step with Church teachings.

"To celebrate a device that is designed to indiscriminately kill and destroy thousands of innocent civilians is totally incompatible with the gospel of Jesus Christ, and with our commitment as a Church to peace and to the flourishing of all humanity," he was quoted as saying by Church Times.

The Bishop of Chelmsford, the Rt Rev Stephen Cottrell, has also expressed dismay, saying that while he does not doubt the Abbey's "good intentions" to celebrate servicemen and women in the Royal Navy, it is "impossible not to view this service as appearing also to celebrate the weapons themselves".

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is among those due to attend the service.

Despite the criticism, the Abbey has so far not changed its plans to host the event.

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament has condemned the plans and vowed to hold protests at Westminster Abbey if the service goes ahead.

It says that the decision to host the thanksgiving service in Westminster Abbey contradicts a motion passed by the Church of England's General Synod last year stating that "nuclear weapons, through their indiscriminate and destructive potential, present a distinct category of weaponry that requires Christians to work tirelessly for their elimination across the world".

Kate Hudson, CND general secretary, said: "It's morally repugnant that a service of thanksgiving for Britain's nuclear weapons system is due to be held at Westminster Abbey. This sends out a terrible message to the world about our country. It says that here in Britain we celebrate weapons - in a place of worship - that can kill millions of people.

"If the Defence Secretary doesn't cancel this service, we call on the Church authorities to step in to stop it.

"CND will hold protests at Westminster Abbey on the day of the service if this celebration of nuclear weapons goes ahead."