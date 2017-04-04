Bishop of Truro appointed Archbishop of Canterbury's key advisor

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Archbishop of Canterbury's new senior advisor will be the current Bishop of Truro, Tim Thornton.

Bishop Thornton will take up his role as Bishop at Lambeth in September and will be heavily involved supporting Justin Welby as he negotiates holding the fragile worldwide Anglican Communion together.

Currently in Cornwall, Thornton has led the Church of England's work on foodbanks and co-chaired a parliamentary inquiry Feeding Britain.

He worked with Labour MP Frank Field and Conservative MP John Glen to compile the report and Welby said his work had demonstrated 'his range of ability and skill in bringing people together'.

Welby said: 'He brings a wealth of experience to the role. He already has extensive knowledge and understanding of the College and House of Bishops, and a heart for those on the margins of society, who are often overlooked.'

The looming 2020 Lambeth Conference – a potentially explosive meeting of all the Anglican leaders worldwide – will be one of Thornton's priorities.

He will also advise Welby in his dealings with other bishops after their report holding a conservative line on sexuality was blocked by the Church's ruling general synod.

Thornton takes over from the retiring Rt Revd Nigel Stock and will also be appointed Bishop to the Armed Forces.

Bishop Tim said it had been a privilege to work in Truro.

'It will of course be a real sadness to leave Cornwall,' he sid. 'However I am very much looking forward to working with the staff at Lambeth, and thinking about how we continue to embed Archbishop Justin's priorities of prayer, evangelism and reconciliation into the life of the Church of England and the Anglican Communion.

'I am particularly interested in the Archbishop's emphasis on spirituality and prayer, and seeing how the incredible work of Thy Kingdom Come continues to flourish.'