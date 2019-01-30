Bishop gets behind campaign to clean up Britain

The Bishop of Dudley Graham Usher

The Bishop of Dudley is encouraging churchgoers to get involved in a major month-long campaign to clear Britain of litter this spring.

The Great British Spring Clean takes place from March 22 to April 23 and is a joint initiative of Keep Britain Tidy and the Daily Mail newspaper.

The campaign aims to rally half a million volunteers to clear litter from Britain's towns, beaches and countryside.

'The depressing sight of litter is an increasing threat to the natural world – and makes the country look like a rubbish tip,' the Daily Mail said.

Over 19,000 people have registered to take part since the Daily Mail launched the campaign on Saturday and Bishop Graham Usher is encouraging more people to sign up.

'I'm delighted to support the Great British Spring Clean and to commend it to church communities across the country,' he said.

(Photo: Unsplash/VovaDrozdey)

'As a society, we are having more conversations than ever about the damage plastic waste causes – and this is one of the ways communities can take an active stand in reversing one aspect of humanity's negative impact on God's creation.

'Churches have an enormous convening power and I encourage as many as possible to sign up to the initiative and encourage teams of litter heroes – as well as continuing to think creatively about vastly reducing our consumption of single-use plastics.'

Plastic waste has long been a concern of the Church of England. Last year, it encouraged Christians to consider giving up single-use plastic for Lent instead of the usual chocolate or coffee.

Others getting behind the Great British Spring Clean include radio presenter Chris Evans and Tory MP Victoria Prentis.

Prentis said: 'I often return from a walk through the countryside with pockets full of litter to dispose of at home.'

She added: 'I am looking forward to getting out to do my bit.'

To sign up to the campaign, visit gbspringclean.org