Billboard campaign on sex change harm tells Americans to look at the Keira Bell case

Amid a corporate media blackout about the harms of chemical and surgical sex changes for children and teens, a new mobile billboard campaign is highlighting the story of Keira Bell, a young British detransitioner who won a court battle against a gender clinic that encouraged her to take puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which she wound up regretting.

Set in motion earlier this week, a mobile ad emblazoned with the message "Who is Keira Bell?" will be seen throughout the Los Angeles metro area to draw attention to the 24-year-old British woman who once identified as transgender, in hopes that passersby will be inspired to research her story.

The ad campaign will run in LA for one month.

Accompanying the message is the website address for the U.S. branch of Our Duty, an apolitical non-religious group that describes itself as "an international support network for parents who wish to protect their children from gender ideology."

The Los Angeles-area parents of trans-identifying teens are sponsoring the campaign, which comes on the heels of a previous initiative where the same group erected billboards promoting journalist Abigail Shrier's book,Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, near medical institutions where these experimental practices are taking place.

Since the corporate media have largely avoided reporting on health concerns raised by parents about the prescribing of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children seeking help for gender dysphoria at pediatric transgender clinics — one of the largest being the Children's Hospital-Los Angeles — they have resorted to unconventional means to alert the public about the myriad medical risks and harms, including those that Bell suffered.

"It's getting people to ask questions, to ask themselves, 'What is this?'" said a Los Angeles mother who's backing the mobile ad campaign and spoke with The Christian Post on condition of anonymity.

"I have taken a literal turnaround in the last two years. I'm absolutely shocked as a lifelong liberal Democrat that the institutions of all stripes — not just newspapers — that I have trusted ... have completely ignored this story and this evidence, and what parents have come to on our own," she said when asked about what she makes of the scant media coverage in the U.S. about the Bell verdict and related issues.

