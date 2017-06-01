Bieber, Perry, Coldplay: Star-studded lineup for Manchester tribute concert

x

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester for a tribute concert on Sunday following the terror attack last Monday which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 100. Tickets for the concert sold out within minutes of going on sale. Christian singer Justin Bieber will join Ariana at the concert.

The One Love Concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground will honour the lives of the victims of last week's tragedy.

Grande shares details of this Sundays tribute concert Ariana Grande / Twitter

The lineup assembled in support includes Justin Bieber, Usher, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus and many more.

Justin Bieber, one of Canada's most successful music artists and also a devout Christian, shared the poster for the event across his social media pages and captioned it 'See you on Sunday' . While Katy Perry, another iconic modern celebrity who was raised in an evangelical Christian household though she has since moved away from the faith, shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it 'The music community stands together with love and in solidarity. I am humbled to be a part of this show ❤️'.

Justin Bieber will be one of the performing acts on Sundays tribute concert in Manchester LilJaiy

Grande is offering free tickets to those who were at her Manchester show on May 22. To those who were not present, £40 tickets went on sale this morning at 10:00am on the Ticketmaster and LiveNation websites but reportedly sold out in just under six minutes. Those who bought had the option to donate to the Love Manchester emergency fund.

The venue has a capacty of 50,000 people and those attending have been asked not to bring bags.

Grande sent out a tweet with details of the gig, with the One Love logo featuring the bunny ears she is known for wearing. Her manager Scooter Braun also tweeted with the message: 'We stand with you.'

Earlier on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins told BBC Radio Manchester: 'When the idea of the concert came up, my first reaction was, we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel.

'It's fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour. There are some that clearly aren't and that is absolutely understandable.'

Many people took to social media to share their views on the forthcoming concert.

Ariane Grande Reuters

@Grandetease tweeted : 'Im so proud of you @ArianaGrande for returning to Manchester for the benefit concert !!'

@thicbcall tweeted : 'May everyone who's attending the manchester benefit concert enjoy themselves & create a positive & loving environment w one another.'

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC, and proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund in conjunction with the British Red Cross. For those who are unable to attend the concert, but wish to show their support, donations can also be made to the organisation directly.

You can donate to support the families of last weeks bombings here.