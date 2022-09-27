Bible all that survived in arson attack on Christians in Bangladesh

A Bible was all that was left after a Christian convert in Bangladesh lost his home in a fire which he believes was started by fellow villagers.

Since then, Rafiqul, aged 60, and his family of nine have since been sleeping under the open skies with just a small plastic roof for cover.

Rafiqul's local pastor said: "The neighbouring Muslims have been persecuting the family for the last couple of months.

"A group have previously attacked the family and even filed a false report stating that Rafiqul harassed them.

"They have been trying to grab their land and property for a long time."

Rafiqul believes that his Muslim neighbours want him out of the village and that they are likely to be behind what he strongly suspects is an arson attack.

He thinks they are trying to push him to leave the village because he converted to Christianity.

Open Doors sources say that no one in the neighbourhood was willing to help the family because of their conversion away from Islam.

The family had been out working on August 25 when the blaze was started and have been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

