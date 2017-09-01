Beyoncé working with her pastor Rudy Rasmus to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey

Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Beyoncé has joined forces with her pastor to support the thousands affected by Hurricane Harvey in her native Houston.

The Lemonade singer said she was working with her team at BeyGOOD and her pastor Rudy Rasmus of St. John's church in downtown Houston to help people affected by the devastating hurricane.

She also said she was in 'constant prayer' for those affected as well as rescuers.

'My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,' Beyoncé told the Houston Chronicle.

Beyoncé isn't the only celebrity offering help to people hit by Harvey. According to People.com, her pastor is set to receive $250,000 from producer Tyler Perry, who is donating a total of $1m towards response efforts. Another $250,000 is going to Joel Osteen who has opened his Lakewood megachurch as a shelter.

Star NFL player J.J. Watt has raised $12m and counting for the Houston Flood Relief Fund.

He tweeted his amazement at the response to the appeal: 'Absolutely incredible. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity.'

Actor Jamie Foxx, who also hails from Texas, offered his prayers and financial support by donating $25,000 to Global Giving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

He said on his Instagram page: 'Just want to let everyone in Texas know that we got you. From a fellow texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out.'