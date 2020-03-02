Beth Moore says memorising Scripture helped her to heal from sexual abuse

Christian author and speaker Beth Moore has opened up about the emotional trauma she suffered after being sexually abused as a child.

The evangelist was asked about her experience and her subsequent journey to recovery on a recent episode of Ainsley's Bible Study on Fox and Friends.

Moore has never named her abuser and, in the show, only described them as someone who should have been a protector in her life.

She spoke candidly about how she fell victim to childhood sexual abuse despite being part of a committed churchgoing family.

"I had the great blessing of being raised in church," she said.

"Three times a week in those days, Sunday morning, Sunday night, Wednesday night - minimum - we were always there."

However, she said that her family was "very, very broken" and that although there were people in her childhood who loved her and "met a lot of my needs", the family home was "extremely unstable".

"I also fell victim to a childhood sexual abuse within my own home. I don't identify publicly who it was, but I will simply say that when anyone that should be in a protective role around you becomes not the protector, but the perpetrator, I cannot tell you how that will mess with you," she said.

The trauma went with her into adulthood and despite outwards appearances, she described how at the age of 40, her mind was "completely out" as a result of what she had experienced.

"No one would ever have known from the outside, but I was going to absolutely implode," she said.

Asked by Earhardt how she was able to find healing, Moore said she would repeat Scripture to herself.

"I would memorise scripture," she said.

"I put those truths on index cards and I would take those things with me everywhere I went. I would walk around the grocery store."

She added: "I was just saying those scriptures over and over."