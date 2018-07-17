Best air miles credit cards in Singapore 2018

* Partner Post

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that most of us would love to travel the world for free. Just think about it, what if every S$1 you spent on eating out translated to a ticket to Bali? Wouldn't that be great? It would. And it is. All thanks to credit cards that give you air miles each time you spend.

The important thing to keep in mind while selecting an air miles credit card is your spending habit. You should get yourself a card that rewards your highest spends more than it does your lowest. Another thing to keep in mind is what other travel benefits the card of your choice comes with.

Now that you know what you should be considering, here are some of the best air miles credit cards in Singapore for 2018.

The American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card

If you frequently travel by Singapore Airlines, then you should definitely consider getting this credit card just for the convenience it offers. You see, unlike other credit cards which require you to convert points to miles, this card credits KrisFlyer miles straight to your account, and, in the process, also eliminates paying a conversion fee. Here is what you can expect from Amex's Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card:

Earn 3.1 KrisFlyer miles for every S$1 that you spend on Grab rides. This earning rate is limited to the first S$200 that you spend on the Grab mobile application.

Get 2 KrisFlyer miles for every S$1 that you spend in a foreign currency on eligible purchases during the months of June and December.

You also get 1.1 KrisFlyer miles for every S$1 that you spend in local currencies.

Why should you consider this card?

Apart from the high mile earning rate, you should consider getting this card if:

You are looking to save up to 50% when you dine at any of American Express Selects' participating restaurants.

You are looking for great rates on Wi-Fi connection when you are en route to a particular destination.

You are looking for 10% savings on car rentals from Hertz.

You are looking for comprehensive travel insurance coverage up to S$350,000.

Make note of:

Annual fee: S$176.55 (waived for the first year).

Citi PremierMiles Visa Card

The Citi PremierMiles Visa Card has a great miles earning rate on both local and overseas spends.

Get 2 Citi Miles for every S$1 that you spend in foreign currencies.

Get 1.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 that you spend locally.

Earn 10,000 Citi Miles as a bonus each time you renew the annual membership on your card.

Earn accelerated miles via promotional offers on Agoda, Expedia, and Kaligo.

Why should you consider this card?

The PremierMiles Card has the distinction of being one of the few air miles credit cards out there with Citi Miles that never expire. Need more reasons to consider getting this card? Well, here you go:

Up to S$1 million complimentary travel insurance.

Redeem your Citi Miles from a wide range of airline carriers.

Get 2 free entries to Priority Pass airport lounges every year.

Save up to 35% on car rentals worldwide.

Make note of:

Annual fee: S$192.60

DBS Altitude Card

DBS says that this card is probably the fastest way to fly anywhere. Let's see how you can earn with this card:

Get 3 miles for every S$1 that you spend on online flight and hotel bookings. This mile earning rate is valid only on the first S$5,000 that you spend on these transactions per month.

Earn 2 miles for every S$1 spent overseas.

You can earn 1.2 miles for every S$1 spent locally.

Pay the annual fee, and you can get 10,000 bonus miles. Alternatively, if you charge S$25,000 or more to your card each year, the annual fee will be waived.

Why should you consider this card?

If you need more reasons to be convinced, here they are:

Up to S$1 million complimentary travel insurance for you and your family members.

Receive any assistance you may require while planning your holiday with the DBS Altitude Butler Service.

Receive a complimentary Priority Pass membership and get free access to over 1,200 airport lounges across the world. This access is limited to 2 free entries each year.

Make note of:

Annual fee: S$192.60 (waived for the first year).

UOB PRVI Miles Card

With the UOB PRVI Miles Card, you don't have to meet any minimum spend nor is there a cap on the miles that you earn. You also get:

6 miles for every S$1 that you spend on Agoda, Expedia, and on bookings made via UOB Travel.

2.4 miles per S$1 that you spend overseas.

1.4 miles for every S$1 spent locally.

20,000 loyalty miles if you charge a minimum of S$50,000 to your card each year. This is exclusively for UOB PRVI Miles American Express Card holders.

Why should you consider this card?

If the great mile earning rate on this card hasn't convinced you, then here's hoping that these privileges will:

American Express cardholders of the PRVI Miles Card enjoy 8 complimentary airport transfers to Changi Airport each year.

Any and all of your travel needs, from booking tickets to renting cars, can be made seamless with the help of UOB PRVI Travel Butler.

Up to S$1 million complimentary travel insurance.

Make note of:

Annual fee: S$256.80 (waived for the first year).

The annual income requirement for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents was lowered to S$30,000 in April of this year.

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card

If you are looking for a card that complements your luxurious lifestyle, then look no further. Here's what Standard Chartered's Visa Infinite Credit Card has to offer:

Charge S$2,000 per month to your card and earn 1.4 miles per S$1 spent locally and 3 miles per S$1 spent overseas.

If you aren't able to meet the S$2,000 spend limit, you get 1 mile for every S$1 that you spend locally and overseas.

You can even earn points by paying your taxes with the Visa Infinite Credit Card.

Why should you consider this card?

Well, if you are looking to explore the world in style, then the following benefits will definitely make you want to apply for this card:

Enjoy up to 6 complimentary visits each year to airport lounges across the globe.

Get up to S$1 million complimentary travel insurance.

Charge at least S$75,000 to your card this year and enjoy a 4-hour yacht hire for free!

Have all of your travel related problems solved with the 24-hour Access Concierge Service.

Enjoy dining discounts as well as discounted rates for rooms as part of The Fullerton Privileges.

Get up to 15% off with the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore Dining Privileges.

Get access to Visa Infinite's suite of benefits.

Make note of:

Annual fee: S$588.50. The annual fee is not waivable.

While this is the most expensive card on the list, make no mistake that it offers you more luxurious benefits than you can count, with its promotional offers on dining, retail, and travel!

These 5 cards offer you some of the highest mile earning rates. Of course, you can also collect miles by buying miles (which some people do), but now that you know more about the 5 best air miles credit cards in Singapore, you can apply for one of them and check off flight tickets while planning your next holiday!