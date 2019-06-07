Bear Grylls recognised in Queen's birthday honours list 2019

Staff writer
Reuters

Chief Scout and committed Christian Bear Grylls was among those being recognised for their service and achievements in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Grylls, a former SAS reserve and ambassador for the Alpha Course - a crash-course in Christianity for non-believers - has been awarded an OBE for services to young people, the media and charity.

In 2009, he became the youngest ever Chief Scout and has fronted several hit adventure TV shows, including Running Wild and The Island.

He has a new book of daily devotionals, Soul Fuel, coming out from Hodder and Stoughton in July that is intended to help Christians face each day with "purpose and power". 

"Be brave. Embrace faith wherever you may find it. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain," he writes. 

Responding to his award, he said: "I really do feel it's a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers."

Also recognised in the honours list was Chris Bain, who served as director of the Catholic aid agency CAFOD for 15 years until his retirement last December.

He has been made a companion of the order of St Michael and St George for services to international development and humanitarian work.

Prior to CAFOD, he worked for Christian Aid, Oxfam and VSO. 

He said of his honour: "CAFOD's life-changing work with some of the poorest communities is possible only with our dedicated staff, generous supporters, and grassroots partners - I accept this honour on their behalf." 

Chris Bain pictured in Nepal in 2015(Photo: CAFOD)

Other Christians on the list include: 

Reverend Carol Avery, from Greenhithe, Kent, for services to the community.

Dr Jean Wilson, President of the Church Monuments Society, for services to heritage. 

Ian Carter, of Southend-on-Sea in Essex, for services to the church and charity in Essex.

Isabel Condeco for services to Slamannan Parish Church in Stirlingshire, Scotland, and the community.

Adriaan Van Zyl, warden at St Andrews Church in Hammersmith, London, for services to the community.

 

