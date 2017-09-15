Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis news: Couple's son wears 'That 70's Show' Jackie and Kelso shirt

A screenshot of Jackie and Kelso from the comedy television series "That 70's Show." Facebook/That 70's Show Official

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married for two years now, which is a wish come true for fans of the television show "That 70's Show." On Sept. 10, Monday, Kutcher took to social media to share an adorable photo that involved one of his children with Kunis.

Kutcher posted a photo on Instagram which the caption "Yes, this is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever." The shirt obviously commemorated the on-and-off-again relationship that the couple's characters had in the show as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso. The shirt was worn by their son Dimitri, and it was an appropriate homage to the retro style of the 70s couple.

According to People, Kutcher was Kunis' first kiss in real life, and on the show which occurred in 2001. At the time, Kunis was only 14, and Kutcher was 19. Both of them were not exactly comfortable with the scene. However, as audiences may already know, it ended well between the two – in the show and in real life. After 16 years, the two still exhibit the same chemistry, not as teenagers, but as adults.

Kutcher and Kunis started dating in real life sometime in 2012. Daily Mail stated that the two met at a party after separating from their previous partners. Kutcher used to be with Demi Moore, and Kunis used to be with Macaulay Culkin. According to US Magazine, Kutcher found Kunis' diary, wherein she wrote about him. She expressed her immense attraction towards him. The diary entry was from the early 2000.

At first, Kutcher and Kunis decided to date each other since both of them felt that neither of them were ready to fully commit – at least not yet. Fast forward to three years later, the two decided to get married in July of 2015. They now have two children, Dimitri and Wyatt.