'Arrow' season 6 news: GLOW star Sydelle Noel joins cast

Leovic Arceta

Promotional image for "Arrow" season 5.Facebook/CWarrow

The hit superhero series "Arrow" is adding "GLOW" star Sydelle Noel to its cast for its upcoming sixth season this fall.

According to Variety, Noel will be playing the recurring role of Samanda Watson, an intelligent and relentless FBI agent. She seeks to uncover the connection of Oliver Queen to the titular masked vigilante, Green Arrow, who is played by Stephen Amell.

The show's executive producer, Marc Guggenheim, previously emphasized the importance of adding more female characters to the DC universe that the series shares with other shows including "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow." Guggenheim said they wanted the audience to feel that the universe in the shows are just like the real world. Noel is the latest female member of the cast, following the inclusion of new season six regulars Juliana Harkavy and Katie Cassidy.

The sixth season of the series will pick up moments after the cliff hanger ending of last season, and will deal with the repercussions of the vigilante's battle against the villain Prometheus, played by Joshua Segarra.

While the show concluded a very exciting fifth season, which saw the Prometheus putting Green Arrow through the meat grinder, the showrunners are already gearing up for an even more explosive season 6, with the intention of bringing forward a fiercer adversary to the Green Arrow. "How do we top Prometheus? I ask myself that question every day," said Guggenheim.

"It's going to be the biggest of all big bads, I can say that," shared showrunner Wendy Mericle. Unfortunately, the producer remained cagey about the topic and did not provide further information.

Aside from the comedy-drama series "GLOW," where she plays Cherry "Junkchain" Bang, Noel will also appear in the upcoming Marvel film, "Black Panther," as Xoliswa.

The sixth season of "Arrow" will be arriving on Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.

