Arcimoto design and specs rumors: What makes it the world's first fun utility vehicle?

The Arcimoto promises to be a fun yet cheaper form of private transportation. YouTube/Arcimoto

Arcimoto SRK, an all-new electric three-wheeler motorcycle, will finally be out in the market this year, and while it is not making so much noise in the automobile industry just yet, it promises to be a cheaper and more sustainable alternative form of transportation while being fun to drive and easy to maneuver.

This is not the first time this kind of vehicle became available in the market. Companies behind three-wheeled vehicles, such as Elio, the Campagna Motors T-Rex, and the Can-Am Spyder, are starting to make public statements.

They all run on gas, though, making Arcimoto SRK the first of its kind. In a statement posted on Business Insider, Mark Frohnmayer, the president and founder of Arcimoto, said: "Our thesis since the beginning has been to develop an incredibly fun and highly useful vehicle at a disruptive price point the mass market can afford. We believe the Arcimoto SRK will deliver on that vision: our target base model price of $11,900 is about a third of what a typical new electric car costs."

Relevant information about the Arcimoto SRK is still scarce due to it still being in its early production phase, but so far, here is what is known about the product:

Since it is electric, drivers will not have to worry about running out of gas in the middle of a busy road. If they do not have a nearby stop to charge their vehicle, they can buy a "briefcase" charger — a portable device that can charge the Arcimoto SRK at 110V or 220V.

As for the specs, the vehicle can at a speed of up to 85 mph with a 70-mile range. It also has a single information screen, two handlebars, and a cup holder. It also offers users the option to drive the vehicle openly or with a soft or hard enclosure.

The Arcimoto can also be driven regardless of varying environmental conditions, according to its website. However, the company said that they will have more substantial information once they reach full-scale production. Check out their website for more details.