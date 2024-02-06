Archbishop of Canterbury visits Ukraine ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion

The Archbishop of Canterbury is in Ukraine to meet and pray with Christians in the country ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

It is his second visit to the country since the oubtreak of the war, his last being in December 2022.

"It is now almost two full years since that dreadful day of the full-scale Russian invasion – an act of great evil – and we know that that the need for support is going to be very long term," he said.

"It was profoundly moving and humbling to meet people here in late 2022; to see first-hand the heroism of people who have been through hell.

"It has stayed with me and I felt a deep call to return."

During his visit, the Archbishop will spend time with the Anglican Christ Church, Kyiv, and see first-hand the personal impact of the war.

In an apparent reference to the war between Israel and Gaza, the Archbishop said he wanted Ukrainians to know that they are not forgotten.

"I am here to stand with our sisters and brothers in Christ in Ukraine," he said.

"I want to pray with and for them, learn from them and to say loud and clear that, amid all that is going on in other places, the world will not forget Ukraine."