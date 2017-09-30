Archbishop of Canterbury accuses BBC of failing to show same 'integrity' over child abuse as the Church

The Archbishop of Canterbury has criticised the BBC over its response to Jimmy Savile archbishop of york

The BBC has defended itself against criticism from the Archbishop of Canterbury that it lacked 'integrity' in its response to the Jimmy Savile child abuse scandal.

Archbishop Justin Welby said on BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the corporation had not shown the same integrity the Anglican and Catholic churches had.

Invited to reflect on the programmes 60th anniversary of being on air, he said: 'I think we are a kinder society more concerned with our own failures, more willing to be honest where we go wrong in most of our institutions.' But there were still 'dark areas'.

He continued: 'If I'm really honest, I'd say the BBC is one. I haven't seen the same integrity over the BBC's failures over Savile as I've seen in the Roman Catholic Church, inthe Church of England, in other public institutions over abuse. We may be proved wrong about that but you know that's one area.'

The Archbishop also referred to the dispute over the pay gap between men and women at the BBC, and said that in the church, male and female bishops received exactly the same stipends.

Archbishop Welby was speaking just weeks before Lord Carlile publishes his review into how the Church of England handled a claim by 'Carol' into allegations of abuse by the late Bishop George Bell of Chichester, who died in 1958.

In Australia, where the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches have been under investigation by a royal commission into institutional child sex abuse, and the Catholic Cardinal George Pell is facing multiple historic child sex abuse charges, only yesterday it emerged that one victim was forced to take the Anglican Church to court over failure to pay a $1.5 million settlement.

The BBC, Church of England and Roman Catholic Church will all be examined soon in the UK's own version of the Australian commission, chaired by Professor Alexis Jay. This December, the UK inquiry will look at the English Benedectines and next March, at the Church of England's Chichester diocese.

Of the Archbishop's comments about integrity, a BBC spokesman said: 'This isn't a characterisation we recognise. When the Savile allegations became known we established an independent investigation by a High Court judge. In the interests of transparency, this was published in full. We apologised and accepted all the recommendations.

'And while today's BBC is a different place, we set out very clear actions to ensure the highest possible standards of child safeguarding.'

Regarding the Archbishop's comments on the gender pay gap, the BBC added: 'The national pay gap is 18 per cent. The BBC's is under 10 per cent and we have committed to closing it in 2020. The Church of England's own published pay gap for non-office holders is 41 per cent.'