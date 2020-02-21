Archbishop calls for prayers of healing and peace after mosque stabbing

The Archbishop of Canterbury has asked people to pray for healing and peace after a mosque stabbing on Thursday.

One man in his 70s was injured in the attack at the London Central Mosque and is being treated in hospital.

Worshippers restrained a 29-year-old man until police arrived. He was later charged with attempted murder.

The victim was the muazzin, the person who makes the call to prayer.

Dr Ahmad Al Dubayan, director general of the mosque, said in a statement that his injuries were serious but not life threatening.

He thanked the emergency services for their "swift response", adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the muazzin and his family at this time."

Writing on Twitter, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "My sympathy is with those in shock after the stabbing at the London Central Mosque.

"Please join me in praying for healing for the victim and for peace across our communities."

Police said that the incident was not terror-related.

Responding to the attack, the Faiths Forum for London said that all places of worship should be safe.

"Our hearts go out to the community at the London Central Mosque after yesterday's mosque stabbing," it said.

"Mosque, synagogue, church, temple: all should be places of safety where people are free to worship in peace."