Entertainment
Inspired by her faith in Jesus, broadcaster Pam Rhodes steps up to help people with leprosy
Christian Aid helps thousands hit by monsoon catastrophe in India's Assam State
Why has the Catholic Church banned gluten-free wafers for Communion?
Should churches take up offerings during services?
Victory in Mosul – but what next for the city's traumatised survivors?
God v evolution? How science and faith fought at the Scopes Monkey Trial
Does this vote by the Church of England mean the end for the Bishop's Mitre?
'I can do all things through God': Disabled Navy mechanic prepares for Warrior Games
Can psychoactive drugs help ministers be more effective? University researchers aim to find out
Battle over Charlie Gard case continues as US pastor says hospital didn't want him to pray

'Anthem' release date, gameplay news: BioWare title's arrival, story details revealed

Maolen Estomagulang

"Anthem" is set to be released in the fall of 2018 for Windows Computer, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X.YouTube/BioWare

After "Anthem" was announced at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), developer BioWare has finally revealed more information about the game, including when it will be available.

In a recent interview with CBC, BioWare's general manager and vice president, Aaryn Flynn, said "Anthem" will not hit gaming shelves until the fall of 2018. He then described the game as a science fantasy, suggesting players should not expect the hardcore science fiction of "Mass Effect."

"[It's] very much like 'Star Wars,' very much like the Marvel Universe, where you see a lot of amazing things happening, but we don't worry too much about why they're happening, or how they're happening, the science of it," Flynn said.

Flynn also discussed some basics of the upcoming game. "Anthem" is a shared world experience where players go online to play with each other. Players take on the role of a Freelancer, who is sent on a series of missions across the universe.

Publisher Electronic Arts also intends for gamers to play "Anthem" for the next 10 years, suggesting BioWare either have multiple downloadable contents (DLCs) or sequels planned for the game.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Xbox Daily Show at E3 2017 as cited by Express, EA executive vice president Patrick Söderlund talked about how at its core "Anthem" is a social game where players group together with friends and embark on quests.

"It's a game that we've been working on for almost four years now, and it's a game that we see, once we launch it next year, will be the start of, I think maybe a ten-year journey for us," Söderlund added.

"Anthem" is set to be released in late 2018 for Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY