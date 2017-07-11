'Anthem' release date, gameplay news: BioWare title's arrival, story details revealed
After "Anthem" was announced at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), developer BioWare has finally revealed more information about the game, including when it will be available.
In a recent interview with CBC, BioWare's general manager and vice president, Aaryn Flynn, said "Anthem" will not hit gaming shelves until the fall of 2018. He then described the game as a science fantasy, suggesting players should not expect the hardcore science fiction of "Mass Effect."
"[It's] very much like 'Star Wars,' very much like the Marvel Universe, where you see a lot of amazing things happening, but we don't worry too much about why they're happening, or how they're happening, the science of it," Flynn said.
Flynn also discussed some basics of the upcoming game. "Anthem" is a shared world experience where players go online to play with each other. Players take on the role of a Freelancer, who is sent on a series of missions across the universe.
Publisher Electronic Arts also intends for gamers to play "Anthem" for the next 10 years, suggesting BioWare either have multiple downloadable contents (DLCs) or sequels planned for the game.
Speaking at the Xbox Daily Show at E3 2017 as cited by Express, EA executive vice president Patrick Söderlund talked about how at its core "Anthem" is a social game where players group together with friends and embark on quests.
"It's a game that we've been working on for almost four years now, and it's a game that we see, once we launch it next year, will be the start of, I think maybe a ten-year journey for us," Söderlund added.
"Anthem" is set to be released in late 2018 for Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
