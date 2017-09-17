Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt rumors: Actress still 'possessive' over former husband?

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at Kensington Palace, London in 2014. Reuters/Luke MacGregor

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took the world by storm last year by announcing their split, after years of being together. Recently, rumors claimed that the actress is still "possessive" over her former husband and would be reportedly torn up when he finally moves on.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Jolie dreads the time when Pitt moves on into a new relationship, adding that the actress still feels a "possession" over him, albeit it was her who announced she was filing for divorce. The source explained, "Even it was Angelina's decision to split with Brad, she still feels possessive when it comes to him."

The insider went on to state that the "Maleficent" star and her ex-husband Pitt only call each other if there are children-related things to discuss. Other than that, communication between the two is allegedly infrequent, adding the two rarely drive their kids to and from each other's houses since they have staff to do that.

In addition to both being on the same page when it comes to putting their children's needs first, it appears that they are of the same mind about moving on. Although Pitt may not feel possessive over Jolie, he is allegedly a bit fearful as to what a new romance will bring. He is not keen on falling in love again only to have his heart broken as badly.

The actor is cautiously keeping things between him his alleged newfound romance with co-star Ruth Negga light and casual. The insider divulged, "He may have a crush on the beautiful co-star but he will not be falling again anytime soon." On the other hand, Jolie recently admitted that she does not enjoy being single.

The actress made her candid comments to Telegraph almost a year after she filed for divorce from Pitt. She confessed, "I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

The 42-year-old Oscar winner added that even though it appeared like she pulled it all together, she just tried to get through her days. She went on to reveal that it had been a very difficult year for her and the family, especially given that she had health issues to deal with.

Nevertheless, the rumors about Jolie's "possessive" feelings over her ex-husband are not confirmed, so everyone should take them with a grain of salt.